Ottawa and Nunavut announce $2.45M for Baffin Island geoscience

Funding will fill data gaps, guide exploration and attract investment, officials say

The federal government and the Nunavut territorial government reported $2.45 million in joint funding to expand foundational geoscience and assess critical mineral potential across south and central Baffin Island. Natural Resources Canada will channel part of the support through the Canada‑Nunavut Geoscience Office to lead fieldwork, analyze geochemical samples with existing artificial intelligence tools, and publish the results.

“This investment will help close important geological data gaps in south-central Baffin Island and strengthen the foundation for informed, responsible resource development in Nunavut," Northern and Arctic Affairs Minister Rebecca Chartrand said. "Better geoscience helps guide future exploration, attract investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic opportunity. Our government is working with partners to ensure future development is grounded in evidence and delivers lasting benefits for Inuit and Northern communities,”

Minister Chartrand, Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources, and Craig Simailak, Nunavut’s minister of community services, made the announcement at Iqaluit, Nunavut on April 22. Officials said the project will generate new data on the Cumberland granite and related targets, guide further exploration, and help attract private investment that supports jobs and economic development in Nunavut while advancing Canada’s critical minerals strategy.

Officials say the new geoscience package will sharpen exploration targeting, support investment attraction and help Nunavut communities shape development on their terms. Nunavut hosts known occurrences of 23 of the 34 minerals on Canada’s critical minerals Llst, including high‑purity iron at Mary River and known nickel, copper, platinum‑group element and uranium deposits.

“Advancing mineral exploration is a direct investment in a robust Northern value chain--one that creates jobs; supports Indigenous, northern and rural communities; and advances our economic and national security. Today's funding for the Baffin Region is a crucial piece of our plan to leverage the Arctic's mineral wealth, unlock economic opportunity, and ensure our sovereignty and prosperity in a rapidly changing global environment,” Minister Hodgson added.

Local benefits and program details

Lori Idlout, MP for Nunavut, said the work will support community‑driven development and strengthen Inuit participation and regional capacity, while Nunavut’s Minister Craig Simailak framed the investment as a step toward sustainable, locally managed development ahead of the territory’s 2027 devolution milestone.

CanNor will invest up to $850,000 over four years through its IDEANorth program. Natural Resources Canada, through the CNGO, will contribute $760,000 over four years. The Government of Nunavut will add $840,000 to cover fieldwork and analysis. IDEANorth targets economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building for Northern communities, while CNGO provides accessible geoscience data to support exploration, infrastructure and land‑use plann

More information is available at www.Cannor.gc.ca