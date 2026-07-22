Ottawa backs Cambrian project to boost Fat Truck tech

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe (centre) unveils funding for Cambrian, RufDiamond project. Credit: Cambrian College

Viviane Lapointe, the member of parliament for Sudbury, has announced an investment of C$150,000 to Cambrian College from Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to support a research project to advance technology for remote environments.

Through a two-year initiative, Cambrian R&D will partner with RufDiamond, an off-road vehicle dealer, on a project to expand the capabilities of its Fat Truck. The stated goal is to develop a lighter, more efficient lifting system and a custom drag-behind toboggan to enable safer transportation of supplies across Arctic terrain. The project’s total cost is C$227,500.

“By partnering with RufDiamond, Cambrian R&D is helping strengthen some of Northern Ontario’s most important sectors,” said Lapointe in a news release.

The team will design, build and test prototypes at Cambrian R&D’s facilities. The college said the program will provide “valuable hands-on learning opportunities” for Cambrian students.

Daryl Adams, the president of RufDiamond, added, “This project reflects exactly the kind of collaboration that keeps Canadian innovation working for Canadians, building technology here in the North that can serve our defence, mining, forestry and emergency response sectors.”

Kristine Morrissey, the president of Cambrian, described the program as a “great fit” for all involved. “It advances Cambrian’s strategic priorities of preparing students for career success and growing partnerships with industry, it increases the versatility and capabilities of RufDiamond’s Fat Truck and it contributes to the federal government’s strategic initiatives,” she concluded.