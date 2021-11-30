Pan Global cuts up to 16.8% copper at Escacena in Spain

Pan Global Resources (TSXV: PGZ; OTC: PGNRF) has hit more high-grade copper and tin at the La Romana open pit copper target at the Escacena project in southern Spain. The target is less than 6 km from the former Aznalcollar zinc-silver mine and about 15 km west of the Las Cruces copper mine.

The latest drill results included the highest-ever copper assay at La Romana – 16.8% copper. The assay came from a 0.7-metre interval averaging 16.8% copper, 0.03% tin, 60.1 g/t silver, 0.08% cobalt, and 0.12 g/t gold (18.2% copper-equivalent). It occurred within a 10-metre interval grading 1.5% copper, 6.5 g/t silver and 0.01% cobalt.

“The results add copper and tin mineralization near-surface in the west and downdip on several sections which confirms the deposit remains wide open in several areas, said Pan Global president and CEO Tim Moody. “Results are awaited for several new holes, including in the far west where the copper and tin mineralization appears to be increasing towards the La Romana mine workings."

Ground geophysics have begun on the adjacent Al Andaluz target, for which Pan Global was granted mineral rights in November. A second gravity survey crew has been added to accelerate the program.

