Patriot Battery Metals to rebrand as PMET Resources

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; US-OTCQX: PMETF) announced that it decided to change its name to PMET Resources Inc. in English and « Ressources PMET Inc. » in French.

The company will retain its existing trading symbols: "PMET" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "PMT" on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The company issued the following statement about the change: “The name change and corporate rebranding marks the next evolution of the company as development of the world-class Shaakichiuwaanaan project in Canada continues to advance, with the imminent completion of the feasibility study and continued strong progress with permitting and stakeholder engagement. The evolution of the company's brand to PMET Resources is consistent with its growth as a diversified global critical minerals company, focused on becoming a reliable long-term supplier of critical minerals to key North American and European markets.”

The statement continued: “In line with this shift, the company's tagline will evolve from "North America's lithium powerhouse" to "North America's critical-mineral powerhouse", reflecting the broader geological endowment of Shaakichiuwaanaan. In addition to lithium, the project hosts tantalum, caesium and gallium resources, with the potential to deliver world-class supplies of each of these highly strategic minerals.”

Ken Brinsden, the Company's president, CEO and managing director Ken Brinsden said: "The evolution of Patriot into PMET comes at the right time for our company and the Shaakichiuwaanaan project. Our new logo, a three faced crystal, is representative of a mineral, with the three faces each representing the LCT components of our pegmatites: lithium, caesium and tantalum. It also represents the three cultures active on-site and in the company more broadly, namely – the Cree, French and English – collaborating to build Shaakichiuwaanaan into a key supplier of critical minerals to the North American and European markets."

He concluded: "PMET RESOURCES, with our new logo and, importantly, website at pmet.ca, provides a fresh, effective and seamless platform to communicate with all of our key stakeholders."

Effective at the start of trading on September 18, 2025, subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name, with the name change expected to be effected by ASX on September 19, 2025 (Sydney). The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers assigned to the company's common shares are 73015G104 and CA73015G1046, respectively.