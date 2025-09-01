Patriot discloses report on Shaakichiuwaanaan mineral wealth

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; US-OTCQX: PMETF) announced it has filed a technical report for the Shaakichiuwaanaan project's CV5 and CV13 LCT Pegmatites, including the Rigel and Vega caesium zones. The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James Bay Region, Québec, Canada", with an Issue Date of August 28, 2025, and Effective Date of June 20, 2025.

The Shaakichiuwaanaan property (formerly Corvette) in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region is accessible year-round via all-season road and is near regional power infrastructure. The project hosts the world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite mineral resource at the Rigel and Vega zones, with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O (indicated) and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O (inferred). It also contains a consolidated mineral resource totaling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga (indicated), and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga (inferred). This ranks it as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas and among the top ten globally.

BBA prepared the technical report, with contributions from Primero Group Americas, both independent consulting groups, in accordance with NI 43–101.

Since the beginning of the 2025, the company has disclosed two updates of the mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the property, the results of which are included in the technical report. The company would like to provide the following clarifications regarding these updates.

On May 12, 2025, the company issued a press release titled "Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade at Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project to Underpin Impending Feasibility Study," revealing an updated consolidated MRE focused on the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites. Although this material information warranted timely disclosure, the company concluded that it did not constitute a "material change" under Canadian securities law after carefully assessing its impact on operations, economics, and strategy. The resource category upgrade from inferred to indicated did not change the project’s timeline, capital priorities, or technical assumptions outlined in previous public disclosures. Consequently, the company determined that it was not required to file an updated NI 43-101 technical report in connection with the May 12 announcement.

The company considers the July 20, 2025, press release titled "World's Largest Pollucite-Hosted Caesium Pegmatite Mineral Resource Defined at Shaakichiuwaanaan" to be material because it discloses, for the first time, a maiden caesium resource at the Rigel and Vega zones, identified as the world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite. This triggers the obligation under NI 43-101 to file a technical report within 45 days.

