PDAC 2025 JV video: Munich Mining Conference to return this October

Michael Türk, a newsletter writer and stock expert, is bringing the Munich Mining Conference back to Germany on October 3-4.

After a hiatus of four years, the event is to again host the forum that once drew 5,000 investors annually to the Olympic Hall Munich in early October. Türk has confirmed 37 companies so far out of an expected 60 to 80 firms and about 1,000 investors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"I get two to three new investor registrations every day, even in this early stage,” Türk, who writes the German Aktienexperte stock newsletter, told The Northern Miner during the PDAC conference in Toronto. "I'm absolutely sure it would again be a great event and that we can continue on the previous success.”

Participating companies secure a 15‐minute presentation slot that includes free interviews with a media partner, offering direct access to roughly 1,000 local investors, he said.

