PDAC JV video: Alberta demonstration plant set to make local lithium, E3 exec says

An 83% drop in lithium prices over the past three years still spells opportunity for E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETL; US-OTC: EEMMF) as it prepares to produce lithium in Alberta by September, CEO Chris Doornbos said.

Today's prices hover around $12,000 per tonne compared with about $70,000 in 2022, which is evidence of an early-stage market, Doornbos said in an interview. Yet the long-term fundamentals remain strong, even more so, with mineral production being a key strength amid tightening global trade.

"I think the lithium market is still pretty immature,” Doornbos said during the PDAC convention in Toronto. “In these early stages, volatility is normal – but the long-term fundamentals remain,” he said early this month.

In Alberta, E3 will launch a demonstration facility by September. This facility will produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. The facility will begin with 12,000 tonnes per year and scale up to 36,000 tonnes over an envisioned 50-year production life.

The first phase of the project costs about $2.5 billion in capital, a large sum for a small company, Doornbos admitted. Most of this funding will likely come from debt financing. Partnering with strategic investors can also help reduce the project's risks, he said.

