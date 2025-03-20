PDAC JV video: Aurania Resources founder Keith Barron on his next gold discovery

By Northern Miner Staff March 20, 2025 At 1:05 pm
PDAC JV video: Aurania Resources founder Keith Barron on his next gold discovery
Aurania Resources CEO Keith Barron (R) shows off his 46% gold rock from Brittany, with TNM’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

Aurania Resources (TSXV: ARU; US-OTC: AUIF) CEO Keith Barron sparked interest at PDAC, showing off a quartz sample with visible gold from Brittany in northern France.

“Maybe we made the next discovery,” he excitedly said early this month at the PDAC convention in Toronto.

The rock boasts an astounding 46% gold – a grade that Barron compared to legendary discoveries like Timmins’ Croesus mine in Ontario.

Barron found the sample's history in an 1875 local newspaper. It reported that road workers discovered a similar rock in a hedgerow. This rock was sold to a jeweller and was never melted down. The company has applied for concessions in Brittany's high-grade gold area. It expects permits by early summer. This project could lead to a polymetallic opportunity. Gold revenue may help fund the extraction of important byproducts like antimony.

Barron holds 43% of Aurania and reinvests his own money. “If the company doesn’t make money, I don't make money, and I intend to make a lot of money,” he said.

Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1067542966

