PDAC lists 2024 major award winners

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) has announced that five outstanding groups will be presented with awards at its next […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 14, 2023 At 1:43 pm
Visible gold in a rock sample from the Windfall project in Quebec. Credit: Osisko Mining

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) has announced that five outstanding groups will be presented with awards at its next convention, March 3-6, 2024, in Toronto. Since 1977, these annual awards have recognized exemplary individuals, teams, and companies for their significant accomplishments in mineral exploration and development.

“The 2024 recipients continue the 46-year tradition of excellence in the PDAC awards,” said Raymond Goldie, PDAC president. “Their successes are an inspiration and demonstrate the expertise, ingenuity, and determination needed to find the minerals that are essential to modern life. Our awards recipients also show that, both in Canada and worldwide, mineral explorers and developers are practising innovative and effective approaches to community engagement and sustainability.”

John Burzynski and the Osisko Mining Inc. Exploration Team - Bill Dennis Award

For the discovery and ongoing expansion of the Windfall deposit’s Lynx gold zone located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Wabun Tribal Council - Skookum Jim Award

For developing a consistent process of engagement (The Wabun model) that reasonably matches the lifespan of projects from mineral exploration to development.

O3 Mining - Sustainability Award

For exceptional environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance including the achievement of ECOLOGO Certification.

The Lundin Group Vicuña Exploration Team - Thayer Lindsley Award

For the discovery of the Vicuña district in the Central Andean copper province in Argentina and Chile.

John McConnell and the Victoria Gold Team - Viola R. MacMillan Award

For innovative financing of the Eagle Gold Mine development and production in Yukon.

Click on the links above for the full summaries and images.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 14 2023 - Nov 16 2023
The 10th Mali Mining and Petroleum Conference & Exhibition
Nov 15 2023 - Nov 16 2023
SOLID-STATE BATTERY TECH 2023
Nov 20 2023 - Nov 23 2023
Québec Mines+Énergie 2023
Nov 22 2023 - Nov 23 2023
The Angola Mining Conference 2023

Related Posts