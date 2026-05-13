Pfannenberg launches rugged new alarm line for high‑risk industrial environments

Pfannenberg alarm installed at an industrial plant. Credit: Pfannenberg

As mining operations continue in hazardous and noisy environments, the need for high-quality alarm systems remains critical. Pfannenberg, a thermal management and signaling technology company, hopes to address these needs with their newest North American line of devices: the “Protect Series.”

Made with die-cast aluminum casings, the signaling devices are safety integrity level 2 (SIL2) certified and come with a class 1 division 2 hazardous-location certification. According to the company, this line offers a new benchmark for fire alarm systems, marine and offshore environments, machine safety, and hazardous industrial zones.

The devices offer adjustable sound pressure, 80 selectable tones, xenon or LED visual signaling, and pre- and main alarm function to prevent shock reactions. The line is launching with two flagship models, the "Pro 10" and "Pro X 10-05."

While mining modernization can be a slow process, safety upgrades remain one of the most impactful areas for improvement. Reliable alarm systems help workers receive clear, consistent warnings and allow them to react to unpredictable conditions. For these reasons, Pfannenberg hopes their new line can serve as a benchmark for future signaling standards.