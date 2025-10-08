Philippi‑Hagenbuch showcases custom haul truck tech at CONEXPO 2026

Philippi‑Hagenbuch, a global leader in off‑highway truck customization, will showcase haul‑efficiency technology for aggregates producers and civil contractors at CONEXPO/CON‑AGG 2026, March 3–7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Product experts will talk about fully custom haul truck options at Booth W42644 in the West Hall.

Josh Swank, Philippi‑Hagenbuch chief growth officer, said: “CONEXPO’s three-year-cycle means there is always extra buzz as it gets closer. The show generates a great deal of traffic, leading to some high-quality conversations in our booth. We anticipate show-goers being very interested in learning how modifying their haul trucks with custom-engineered solutions can take their hauling efficiency and safety to the next level. This year we’re especially excited to have the opportunity to present an educational session about the important role water tanks play in jobsite dust control.”

At the booth, Philippi‑Hagenbuch specialists will help attendees select custom solutions to maximize fleet performance. Their products fit any make or model of off‑highway haul truck. The company will also meet with strategic dealers and global licensees at the show to strengthen client support worldwide.

A key feature on display will be Philippi‑Hagenbuch’s Autogate tailgates. They boost hauling capacity by up to 20%, reduce cycle times and extend tire life by maximizing volumetric capacity and minimizing rear spillage. The tailgates integrate with truck design to balance loads for faster loading, easier maneuvering and improved safety, while promoting more even tire wear and lower maintenance.

Philippi-Hagenbuch’s Autogate tailgates maximize trucks’ volumetric capacity while reducing spillage from the rear of the body.

Dust control will be another focus. Philippi‑Hagenbuch’s HiVol water tanks minimize surging while carrying maximum volume tailored to each truck model. Rear‑mounted horizontal spray heads provide efficient road spraying and can be controlled individually. Internal baffles reduce churning for greater stability, full‑size access doors simplify maintenance, and Hardox 450 steel construction ensures long tank life.

Swank will present an educational session, “Minimizing Crystalline Silica and Airborne Particulates Through Efficient Water Tank Usage,” from 1–2 p.m. Thursday, March 5. He will explain how water trucks reduce dust on haul roads and stockpiles to meet MSHA and EPA thresholds, highlight tank features that improve hauling and spraying efficiency, and outline design elements that enhance safety and maintenance. Attendees will learn how to maximize particulate control at construction sites, quarries and mines.

Philippi‑Hagenbuch will also address carryback from sticky materials like clay, mud or ash. The company will explain how its load ejector system nearly eliminates carryback, restores full rated capacity, reduces downtime and improves efficiency. The system ejects material by gravity as the body rises, leaving the truck empty and ready for the next load.

Philippi-Hagenbuch’s load ejector system is engineered to address the specific areas of the truck body where material typically builds up, virtually eliminating carryback, effectively increasing load capacity and improving operational efficiency. PHOTO: Philippi-Hagenbuch.

Attendees can also explore rear eject bodies, engineered to increase productivity and enable safe dumping while moving or under overhead obstructions, and Sideboards, which increase payload per trip while limiting material loss.

“Our purpose is to help operations haul,” Swank said. “Shows like CONEXPO are a great opportunity to learn more about challenges construction and aggregates outfits are facing and how we can work with them to find solutions.”

For more on Philippi‑Hagenbuch’s customizable off‑highway haul truck solutions, visit www.PhilSystems.com.