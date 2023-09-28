Pilot plant confirms Canada Nickel’s carbon storage, feasibility study due Oct. 12

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX:CNIKF) successfully wrapped up piloting its carbon storage plant. It demonstrated the value of its novel process, In-Process Tailings (IPT) carbonation.

The company processed more than 7 tonnes of tailings from a third party and confirmed the engineering design parameters for IPT carbonation, which will be integrated into the feasibility study due on Oct. 12. That gives hope that IPT can be applied to other projects, including the company’s Crawford nickel development and additional properties near Timmins, Ont.

Canada Nickel also pointed out a study by “a leading strategy house” confirms that the Crawford project could generating in excess of $25 per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in storage fees from the process based on publicly known storage fees and given communicated carbon prices and policy status. The study also confirmed that IPT could sequester more than 20 million tonnes of CO 2 annually from a population of about 150 potential emitters, of which 50 are clustered in the Sudbury, Salt Ste. Marie, Toronto, and Sarnia regions.

The Crawford project is hosted in ultramafic rock, which naturally absorbs and sequesters CO 2 . The company has developed the novel IPT carbonation process which involves injecting a concentrated source of CO 2 into tailings generated by the milling process for a brief period of time. This simple process captures CO 2 geologically in the tailings while they are still in the processing circuit, rather than after they have been finally deposited.

"As we rapidly advance Crawford towards production, the company continues to build its team to ensure we can maximize the value from our project,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby. “I am very pleased that Adam Schatzker, has agreed to join the team as vice-president corporate development focused on unlocking the value of our IPT carbonation process and the potential for a zero carbon industrial cluster in the Timmins-Cochrane region.”

The company continues to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to follow. Permitting remains on-track and good progress is being made through the second stage of federal permitting.

