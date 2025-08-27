PM unveils government plan to expand ports in Churchill and Montreal

Projects aim to increase mineral shipments to Europe

Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed that the Canadian government plans to announce new infrastructure projects within two weeks, focusing on port expansions in Churchill, Manitoba, and the Port of Montreal. During a news conference in Berlin with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Carney also announced an agreement between Canada and Germany to collaborate on critical minerals, including co-funding new projects, though specific projects and timelines remain unspecified.

Mark Carney emphasized that the Churchill port in Manitoba is poised for significant global shipping opportunities. The Port of Montreal's expansion at Contrecœur is set to begin construction as early as September, pending additional investments. These projects aim to support the transport of liquefied natural gas and essential minerals from Canada to Europe, helping reduce dependence on the U.S. market following trade tensions under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, who accompanied Carney, signed the critical minerals agreement with German counterparts, highlighting Canada and Germany's commitment to developing a supply chain independent from China. Hodgson mentioned a recent agreement between Toronto’s Troilus Gold Corp. and Hamburg-based Aurubis AG, further solidifying Canada's trade relationships in Europe.

As Germany seeks to lessen its reliance on Russian energy and Chinese minerals, Canada aims to offer a complete mine-to-magnets supply chain. This collaboration promises mutual benefits, including advancements in hydrogen research, mining technology, and battery production, with the hope of securing long-term liquefied natural gas purchase agreements.

Mark Carney’s visit to Germany is a segment of his European tour, which includes stops in Ukraine and Poland. He will conclude with a meeting in Riga with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and a visit to Canadian Forces members at the Adazi Military Base.