TNM Podcast: In-depth on graphite, China and the green transition with Graphex Technologies CEO John DeMaio

This week’s episode features Graphex Technologies CEO John DeMaio in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments in the graphite industry. DeMaio delves into […]
By Northern Miner Staff November 23, 2023 At 2:54 pm
John DeMaio, CEO of Graphex Technologies and president of the Graphex Group.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Graphex Technologies CEO John DeMaio in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments in the graphite industry. DeMaio delves into the various applications of graphite, especially its importance in the green transition. He highlights graphite’s critical role in electric vehicle batteries, where it constitutes more than half of the mass, and distinguishes between natural and synthetic graphite, including the potential impact of China’s recent export restrictions on Western markets. He further underscores the need for Western countries to collaborate in order to localize supply chains to enhance resilience in their economies.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN ON THE NORTHERN MINER WEBSITE

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 23 2023 - Nov 25 2023
International Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 25 2023 - Nov 25 2023
International Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 28 2023 - Nov 30 2023
Resourcing Tomorrow
Nov 28 2023 - Nov 30 2023
Resourcing Tomorrow

Related Posts