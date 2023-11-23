TNM Podcast: In-depth on graphite, China and the green transition with Graphex Technologies CEO John DeMaio

This week’s episode features Graphex Technologies CEO John DeMaio in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments in the graphite industry. DeMaio delves into the various applications of graphite, especially its importance in the green transition. He highlights graphite’s critical role in electric vehicle batteries, where it constitutes more than half of the mass, and distinguishes between natural and synthetic graphite, including the potential impact of China’s recent export restrictions on Western markets. He further underscores the need for Western countries to collaborate in order to localize supply chains to enhance resilience in their economies.

