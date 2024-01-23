Probe Gold drills 1.17% copper over 9.5 metres at La Peltrie option property

Probe Gold (TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROFBF) intersected the highest copper grades ever at the La Peltrie copper-gold property – 1.17% copper over 9.5 metres and 0.5% copper over 13.2 metres. The drill program was following up on the 2022 discovery hole, which returned 0.13% coper over 345.5 metre. The 2023 program also expanded the mineralization to 513.6 metres.

Probe has optioned a 65% interest in the La Peltrie project from Midland Exploration (TSXV: MD). The property is located about 25 km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake gold mine.

“The 2023 exploration program at La Peltrie was very successful in not only delineating a large, copper-rich, base metal system, but also higher-grade zones within that system that could significantly enhance project value,” Probe president and CEO David Palmer said in a release. “The results were also useful in adding to our geological understanding of the area and identifying new high-priority areas proximal to the discovery zone.

“We are currently planning our 2024 drilling program, which will focus on further expanding the system, defining these new, higher-grade zones and testing parallel structures and horizons,” he added.

Highlights from the 2023 drill program include the following:

Hole LAP-23-18 intersected a wide mineralized interval grading 0.11% copper over 363 metres, including a high-grade zone with grades of 1.17% copper over 9.5 metres.

Hole LAP-23-19 returned an interval grading 0.17% copper over 15.2 meters, and another grading 0.09% copper over 17 meters.

Hole LAP-23-20 yielded a wide interval grading 0.09% copper over 400.2 metres, including an interval grading 0.50% copper over 13.2 metres.

Hole LAP-23-21 returned an interval grading 0.16% copper over 22 meters, and another grading 0.12% copper over 66 meters.

Based on these results, Probe plans to continue drilling at La Peltrie, which is part of the company’s Detour Quebec project. The project also includes the Gaudet-Fenelon JV property and the wholly owned Detour Quebec Main and North properties.

Learn more on www.ProbeGold.com.