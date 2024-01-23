Probe Gold drills 1.17% copper over 9.5 metres at La Peltrie option property

Probe Gold (TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROFBF) intersected the highest copper grades ever at the La Peltrie copper-gold property – 1.17% copper over 9.5 metres and 0.5% copper over 13.2 metres. The drill program was following up on the 2022 discovery hole, which returned 0.13% coper over 345.5 metre. The 2023 program also expanded the mineralization to 513.6 metres.
Probe has optioned a 65% interest in the La Peltrie project from Midland Exploration (TSXV: MD). The property is located about 25 km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake gold mine.
“The 2023 exploration program at La Peltrie was very successful in not only delineating a large, copper-rich, base metal system, but also higher-grade zones within that system that could significantly enhance project value,” Probe president and CEO David Palmer said in a release. “The results were also useful in adding to our geological understanding of the area and identifying new high-priority areas proximal to the discovery zone.
“We are currently planning our 2024 drilling program, which will focus on further expanding the system, defining these new, higher-grade zones and testing parallel structures and horizons,” he added.
Highlights from the 2023 drill program include the following:
Based on these results, Probe plans to continue drilling at La Peltrie, which is part of the company’s Detour Quebec project. The project also includes the Gaudet-Fenelon JV property and the wholly owned Detour Quebec Main and North properties.
Learn more on www.ProbeGold.com.
Comments