Probe Metals drills ‘record gold interval’ at Val-d’Or project in Quebec  

Probe Metals (CVE: PRB) has drilled the highest-grade core yet at its Val-d’Or East project’s Monique deposit in Quebec as it prepares to expand its mineral resource estimate next month.

Expansion drill hole MO-22-475 cut 22.9 metres grading 4.9 grams gold per tonne cut and 19.2 grams gold uncut (with a 100 grams per tonne cap) from 22.6 metres down hole, Probe said in a news release on Tuesday. The core sample included 427 grams gold over 1 metre, 227.8 grams gold over 1 metre and 17 grams gold over 4 metres, Probe said.

Infill drill hole MO-22-499 returned 37.3 metres grading 2.4 grams gold from 90 metres down hole; hole MO-22-484 cut 44 metres grading 1.8 grams gold from a depth of 76 metres, and hole MO-22-482 found 3.2 grams gold over 21.6 metres, data show.

“The holes released today have provided us with yet another record gold interval and we are in the enviable position of having a deposit that remains open in all directions,” Probe chief executive officer and president David Palmer said in the release.

“In 2023 our goal will be to demonstrate the phenomenal growth potential that we see in this project by continuing to grow resources, as well as stepping out to test some of the regional targets we have been developing over the past two years.”