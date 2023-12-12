Puma extends Lynx gold trend over 4 km at Williams Brook, N.B.

Puma Exploration (TSXV: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF) announced the results of its 2023 field exploration program at the 100%-owned Williams Brook gold project in northern New Brunswick. It said new high-grade gold veins sampled at the Tiger zone returned 19.90 g/t gold and 14.60 g/t gold, confirming continuous high-grade mineralization over 1.5 km.

A new prospective area, the Cheetah gold zone was discovered 3 km along strike from the Tiger zone. It returned 6.69 g/t gold in initial trenching operations.

Puma added that the hydrothermal system that contains the gold mineralization is open to the northeast with evidence of pervasive alteration at surface.

“We have always suspected a very large gold system at Williams Brook,” said Puma president and CEO Marcel Robillard. “These preliminary surface results from Tiger and now the new Cheetah zone confirm the potential to define other significant gold deposits along this 4 km corridor and beyond. We’ll launch an inaugural drilling program at Tiger in early 2024, and we’re excited to test this new cluster of gold-rich quartz veins.”

Puma began drilling at Williams Brook at the Lynx zone in 2021.

