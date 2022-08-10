Pure Gold cuts resource base by 20%

By Henry Lazenby August 10, 2022 At 3:09 pm
The headframe at the PureGold mine near Red Lake, Ont. Credit: PureGold Mining.

Pure Gold Mining (TSXV: PGM) has released an updated mineral resource estimate for its namesake operation in Ontario’s Red Lake gold camp, reporting 20% fewer ounces in the resource categories.

A new technical report completed by SRK sees the mine’s global resource base falling to 2 million oz. from 2.5 million oz. and the average grade reducing to 7.2 grams gold per tonne from 8.7 grams per tonne.

The new resource estimate entails 8.7 million tonnes grading 7.2 grams gold per tonne containing 2.02 million oz., down from 9.1 million tonnes grading 8.7 grams per tonne, or 2.53 million oz. previously estimated in 2019.

While the decline is material (20%), the bank had been concerned the actual drop would be worse, given SRK’s history of taking an overly conservative approach to revised resource estimates, wrote Laurentian Bank Securities Equity Research analyst Barry Allan in a research note.

The analyst notes a revised mine plan is yet to be completed. However, the bank’s internal model shows a reduced number of recoverable gold ounces to 1.32 million oz. from 1.93 million oz. previously.

