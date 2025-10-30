QMEA crowns Troilus industry trailblazer

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; US-OTCQX: CHXMF) has earned the prestigious "Entrepreneur of the Year" award from the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) at its annual Xplor 2025 convention and Recognition Gala in Montréal. The company received this honor for its exceptional progress, vision, and leadership in advancing the Troilus copper-gold project in Quebec. Troilus has achieved significant milestones in engineering, permitting, and financing as it moves towards construction.

Justin Reid, CEO and director of Troilus, stated: "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the QMEA. It reflects the incredible effort, resilience, and commitment of our entire team. Over the past year, we've delivered on every major front — from completing our feasibility study to filing our ESIA, securing international financing support, and advancing engineering toward construction readiness. Since 2018, our mission has been to transform Troilus into a technically strong, responsible, and strategic Canadian asset that contributes to Québec's leadership in sustainable resource development. This award belongs to every member of our team, our shareholders, and our partners who have supported this vision."

Alain Poirier, general manager of AEMQ, commented: "Troilus stands as an example of entrepreneurship within Quebec's mining industry. The company demonstrates a rigorous and innovative approach to the responsible development of a major project, which strengthens both Québec's economic vitality and its credibility in international markets."

Since its inception in 2018, Troilus has expanded its mineral resource base by over 500%, establishing itself as one of North America's largest undeveloped copper-gold projects. The company's May 2024 feasibility study outlined a large-scale operation with a 22-year mine life, producing an average of 303,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year.

Troilus has made significant strides in project financing, securing letters of interest totaling US$1.3 billion in indicative financial support from global export credit agencies. The company has also established a mandated US$700 million debt financing led by a syndicate of international lenders and supported by European ECAs. Additionally, Troilus has agreed to indicative long-term offtake agreements with Aurubis AG and Boliden AB, two leading European smelters.

On the permitting front, Troilus filed its environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) in June 2025 with Quebec and federal regulators, representing years of environmental studies and community consultation. The company's engineering efforts have also progressed, with basic engineering surpassing 85% completion under the leadership of BBA of Montréal.

The Troilus project is set to become a major economic and social driver in Quebec and the James Bay region. It is expected to generate substantial tax revenue for both Quebec and Canada over its mine life while creating numerous employment opportunities during construction and operations.

Troilus' recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year highlights its growing importance as a strategic Canadian critical mineral asset, aligning with provincial and federal priorities to strengthen domestic supply chains, promote sustainable resource development, and foster long-term regional prosperity.

More information is posted on www.Aemq.org and www.TroilusGold.com.

