Radisson cuts  81.83 g/t gold at O’Brien project in Quebec

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTCQB:RMRDF) is pleased with the results of the first three drill holes of its phase 1 program […]
By Marilyn Scales January 22, 2024 At 2:05 pm
Core with visible gold from the O’Brien gold project in Quebec. Credit: Radisson Mining Resources

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTCQB:RMRDF) is pleased with the results of the first three drill holes of its phase 1 program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project on the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or, Que.

Hole OB-23-284 intersected 81.83 g/t gold over 3 metres, and hole OB-23-283 cut 6.16 g/t over 3 metres and 5.17 g/t over 4.4 metres. Assays are  pending from nine more drill holes.

Radisson has completed 12 holes for 5,820 metres drilled to date. Assays are  pending from nine more drill holes totalling 4,570 metres.

“Drilling at O’Brien continues to deliver high grades, consistent with drill results obtained over the last several years and those included within the current mineral resource estimate, which exceed 10 g/t gold on an indicated resource basis,” said Radisson chair and interim president and CEO Denis Lachance. “We’re also pleased to see world-class gold grade as in hole OB-23-284. This is the type of high-grade mineralization that made the historic O’Brien mine so profitable and has the potential to deliver very strong margins in a future mining operation.”

Radisson has calculated an indicated resource of 1.5 million tonnes grading 10.26 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 1.6 million tonnes grading 8.64 g/t gold. They contain 501,000 oz. and 449,000 oz. of gold, respectively, as of March 2023.

The historic O’Brien gold mine (1926-57) was the richest gold mine in Quebec with a grade of 15.25 g/t gold.

More information is posted on www.RadissonMining.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts