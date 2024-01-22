Radisson cuts  81.83 g/t gold at O’Brien project in Quebec

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTCQB:RMRDF) is pleased with the results of the first three drill holes of its phase 1 program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project on the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or, Que.

Hole OB-23-284 intersected 81.83 g/t gold over 3 metres, and hole OB-23-283 cut 6.16 g/t over 3 metres and 5.17 g/t over 4.4 metres. Assays are pending from nine more drill holes.

Radisson has completed 12 holes for 5,820 metres drilled to date. Assays are pending from nine more drill holes totalling 4,570 metres.

“Drilling at O’Brien continues to deliver high grades, consistent with drill results obtained over the last several years and those included within the current mineral resource estimate, which exceed 10 g/t gold on an indicated resource basis,” said Radisson chair and interim president and CEO Denis Lachance. “We’re also pleased to see world-class gold grade as in hole OB-23-284. This is the type of high-grade mineralization that made the historic O’Brien mine so profitable and has the potential to deliver very strong margins in a future mining operation.”

Radisson has calculated an indicated resource of 1.5 million tonnes grading 10.26 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 1.6 million tonnes grading 8.64 g/t gold. They contain 501,000 oz. and 449,000 oz. of gold, respectively, as of March 2023.

The historic O’Brien gold mine (1926-57) was the richest gold mine in Quebec with a grade of 15.25 g/t gold.

