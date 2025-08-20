RCT delivers automation solution at Goldfields project

RCT, powered by Epiroc, has successfully deployed its advanced agnostic AutoNav automation technology at a gold project in the Goldfields, marking a significant milestone in mining innovation and safety at the site.

This project, comprising of two sites, saw the deployment of RCT’s agnostic AutoNav system on a fleet of Sandvik LH517i loaders with three machines installed at each site.

These loaders are operated from strategically placed AutoNav centres, improving operator safety and increasing overall efficiency.

RCT was already a long-term client and therefore had already established both surface-based control centre and underground control cabins, offering flexibility and a safe, ergonomic working environment for operators.

“By allowing the operators to work in modern control centres, we’re delivering not just safer working conditions, but also measurable improvements,” said RCT account manager Shane Smith.

“RCT’s AutoNav system ensures loader precision which in turn reduces wear and tear and fuel consumption, ensuring a cost-effective operation,” he said.

“Our system is well known for it’s ease of use, low maintenance and ability to scale across multiple sites,” he added.

More information about AutoNav is posted on www.RCT-Global.com.