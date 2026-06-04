RCT opens NSW branch to sharpen east‑coast reach

The Leewood Drive premises in Orange, NSW, Australia. Credit: RCT

RCT — Powered by Epiroc — has announced the opening of its new branch in Australia’s New South Wales state to strengthen its presence across key mining regions.

The company said the new branch will allow it to reach clients in the region faster and with more specificity. NSW operations were previously managed remotely by RCT’s Brisbane branch, more than 900 kilometres from Orange where the new office is based.

“As demand continued to grow, it became clear that a more permanent and scalable solution was needed. Establishing a branch in Orange allows us to better support our existing clients while creating opportunities to expand our reach,” said Owen Perrott, the company’s east coast branch manager.

The new office is located alongside Epiroc-acquired JTMEC at their Leewood Drive premises. RCT described its partnership with JTMEC as a key element of its expansion strategy.

“While operating in complementary areas, the partnership is expected to create new efficiencies and opportunities for both businesses and their customers,” Perrott added.

The Orange branch is currently being set up, with the company stating operations are expected to begin soon.