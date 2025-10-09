RecycLiCo hires Rain City for new battery recycling lab

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSX.V: AMY; US‑OTCQB: AMYZF), a critical‑minerals refiner and lithium‑ion battery upcycling company, has hired Rain City Industrial to design […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 8, 2025 At 8:31 pm
RecycLiCo Battery Materials logo. CREDIT: RecycLiCo.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSX.V: AMY; US‑OTCQB: AMYZF), a critical‑minerals refiner and lithium‑ion battery upcycling company, has hired Rain City Industrial to design and build a new laboratory at its recently acquired headquarters and operations centre in Delta, B.C.

The laboratory will increase RecycLiCo’s capacity to advance its resource‑recovery technologies for critical minerals and metals. Rain City Industrial, an engineering and construction services firm, will apply its industrial design, safety, and quality‑assurance expertise to deliver a facility that meets RecycLiCo’s sustainability and efficiency standards.

Richard Sadowsky, interim CEO of RecycLiCo, said: “This is an essential step in our becoming a significant contributor to the establishment of a resilient circular supply chain for critical minerals. By partnering with Rain City Industrial, we are ensuring that our technical team has the infrastructure to scale our innovations from bench to market-ready solutions, support our partners in project-planning and implementation, and to continue the research and development that will keep our technology relevant in a fast-changing world.”

The lab will be flexible to support multiple stages of research, process testing, and product qualification. It will play a central role in advancing the company’s Clean Spot technology to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and other critical minerals and metals from mined ore, black mass, and production scrap.

Andrew Laurie, vice president of business development and partner at Rain City Industrial, stated: “Rain City Industrial is proud to partner with RecycLiCo on the development of its new laboratory facility in Delta, B.C. Our team is committed to delivering a state-of-the-art environment that not only meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency but also supports the advancement of innovative clean technologies. By combining our expertise in industrial design and construction with RecycLiCo’s vision for sustainable resource recovery, we look forward to creating a facility that will help accelerate their operational goals and long-term growth.”

Rain City Industrial has begun the engineering and design phase ahead of construction. More information is available at www.Recyclico.com.

Comments

