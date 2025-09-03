RecycLiCo secures facility to fast-track mineral recovery

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSX.V: AMY; US-OTCQB), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, announced that it has acquired a new 10,047-square-foot building in Delta, British Columbia, to serve as its corporate headquarters and operational hub. The company will use the building for its executive offices, lithium-ion battery recycling demonstration plant, and a new in-house analytical laboratory.

The site’s high-power infrastructure and excellent transportation access will enable the company to expand testing, provide first-rate quality control, and continue advancing its hydrometallurgical technology for battery recycling, refining newly-mined ore, and extracting other critical minerals.

Richard Sadowsky, RecycLiCo’s interim CEO, said: “This acquisition, following on the heels of our participation with Lucid Motors and others in the establishment of the Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration, is a significant step forward in the company’s evolution from a venture-stage endeavor into a commercial participant in the establishment of secure domestic supply chains for lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and other critical minerals,”

He added: “We now have the in-house capacity to accelerate our commercial readiness to deliver industrial, battery and military-grade materials and to qualify for government grants and cooperative funding, including Canada’s Critical Minerals Infrastructure and Strategic Innovation Funds, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s proposed US$500 million investment in the expansion of domestic battery manufacturing, processing, and recycling. At a time when domestic critical mineral capacity is urgently needed, we are positioning RecycLiCo at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and strategic resource independence.”

The buyer paid $5,875,000.00 for the building, with the seller financing $4,406,250.00 of that amount. The seller charges an interest rate of 5% per year on the financed amount, secured by a three-year mortgage on the building.

RecycLiCo will proceed with relocating, reassembling, and commissioning its demonstration plant alongside constructing the laboratory. This approach will minimize downtime and speed up the company's timeline for customer qualification and commercial deployment. The company expects to begin commissioning the reassembled plant in early 2026, aiming for operational readiness by Spring 2026, depending on construction progress and regulatory approvals.

More information Is posted on www.Recyclico.com.