Red Pine drills up to 34.64 g/t Au at Wawa

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF) reports new drill results confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the Sadowski vein […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 17, 2023 At 2:03 pm
Drilling on Red Pine’s Wawa gold project began in 2020. The company recently reported its latest results. Credit: Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF) reports new drill results confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the Sadowski vein network near the Jubilee and the Minto mine shears on the company’s Wawa gold project near the town of the same name in Ontario.

Near-surface intersections include 2.64 g/t gold over 25.61 metres in SD-23-437 that includes 34.64 g/t gold over 1.75 metres; and 1.36 g/t gold over 11.02 metres in SD-23-436, including 27.1 g/t gold over 0.50 metres.

The presence of near-surface gold mineralization is further confirmed with diamond drilling over a strike length of 150 metres with the intersection of 4.95 g/t gold over 1.00 metre in SD-23-438.

The company says historical surface grab samples suggest a potential strike length exceeding 300 metres for Sadowski.

Quentin Yarie, Red Pine president and CEO, said that the latest results confirm the potential to add further mineralization in the hanging wall of the Minto mine and Surluga deposits.

The Wawa gold project area has hosted numerous gold mines with historic production of over 120,000 oz., and Wawa’s two mineral deposits, Surluga and Minto mine south. The company reports an estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1.3 million tonnes grading 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 oz. in the indicated category and 2.7 million tonnes grading 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 oz. in the inferred category.

For more information, visit www.RedPineExp.com.

