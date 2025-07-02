Refined Energy files technical report for Dufferin project

Refined Energy (CSE: RUU; OTC: RRUUF) has filed a technical report for its flagship Dufferin project in the Athabasca Basin. The company recommends a drill program with at least four holes and 1,250 metres, budgeting $2,062,500 for the Dufferin West targets. The Dufferin project is located 310 km and 330 km northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The properties are prospective for unconformity and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in proximity to NE-SW trending faults.

The highest priority target area features a conductor aligned with the Virgin River shear zone’s interpreted trace. This strong conductor pairs with a distinct magnetic transition and appears to extend from the unconformity at the sandstone contact well into the basement rocks beneath. The second conductor also stretches from the unconformity into the basement rocks, though less extensively.

Drilling has never tested either target, or estimates suggest the sandstone cover above the unconformity remains relatively shallow at less than 200 metres. Uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin frequently occur at or below the unconformity contact between the sandstone and basement rocks.

Mark Fields, CEO of the company, stated: “It is exciting to be planning an initial drill program for Refined Energy in the Athabasca Basin, renowned for its history of exploration, discovery, and development of high value uranium mines. The Dufferin project is located in proximity to NE-SW trending faults which are known to host uranium mineralization. An example approximately 18 km northeast of Dufferin West on the same Virgin River shear zone as Cameco’s Centennial deposit where historic drill hole VR-031W3 intersected 8.78 per cent U 3 O 8 over 33.9 metres (SMAF 74G12-0061). Our work is focused on the discovery of potential high-grade deposits that characterize the Athabasca Basin.”

