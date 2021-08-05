Remote Energy, Haynes Group to deploy Eco-Drive for haul trucks

Remote Energy, a pioneer in smart, sustainable energy solutions for mining and industrial operations, has established a formal distributor partnership with Haynes Group to deliver and deploy Remote Energy's Eco-Drive to Australian and Canadian mining companies.

Remote Energy’s Eco-Drive is an innovative anti-idle solution specifically designed for mining haul trucks. When combined with a DC HVAC unit, the Eco-Drive provides a robust and reliable solution that enables the truck's main engine to shut off at idle, while maintaining sufficient power to keep the air conditioning and other critical operating systems running without fail.

With haul truck idle times ranging anywhere from 10-40% of total operating time, there are significant advantages to deploying a reliable anti-idle solution. Most notably significant reductions to fuel consumption, resulting in an overall reduction in carbon emissions. The Eco-Drive also offers mining companies the opportunity to extend asset life and reducing maintenance and fuel costs.

The partnership will see Haynes Group market, install, and support the Eco-Drive to mining clients in Queensland, New South Wales and Canada. The Haynes Group is uniquely positioned to service mining clients in these regions, employing more than 700 people across a national footprint as a major service provider to some of the world's largest mining companies.

Learn more about Remote Energy pioneering work with smart, sustainable energy solutions of mining operations, especially its low voltage, DC power systems for remote applications on the company’s website: www.RemoteEnergy.com.au.