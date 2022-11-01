Resources at Chester grow with latest update from Canadian Copper

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 1, 2022 At 2:31 pm
Historic adit on the Chester copper project in the Bathurst camp. Credit: Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper (CSE: CCI) says the resource numbers are growing for its Chester copper project in New Brunswick. The latest estimate, prepared by Apex Geoscience, in compliance with 43-101 guidelines contain a total of 8.9 million lb. of copper-equivalent.

As defined by the planned pit dimensions, Chester contains 4.8 million indicated tonnes grading 1.127% copper for 120.3 million contained pounds. The inferred resource is 1.8 million tonnes at 0.014% copper for 38.4 million pounds. A cut-off of 0.5% copper was used for both categories.

The Chester mineralization has by-product potential for lead, zinc, and silver.

Canadian Copper’s flagship project is in the Bathurst mining camp, 75 km from the former Brunswick #12 zinc-lead mine. This and the company’s other projects are explained in the latest corporate presentation posted on www.CanadianCopper.com.

Your email address will not be published.

