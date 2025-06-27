Rock Tech and Ronbay building battery materials supply chain in Europe

Rock Tech Lithium (TSX-V: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF) – a German-Canadian cleantech company developing lithium refining capacity in Europe – and Ronbay Technology – a global leader in cathode active materials (CAM) – announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a fully localized integrated lithium-ion battery materials supply chain in Europe.

Ronbay is a multinational high-tech company in the new energy materials industry, specializing in the research, production, and sales of cathode materials for lithium and sodium batteries.

At the core of this strategic partnership is the long-term supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech to Ronbay's European cathode production facilities in order to produce battery related components for European demands.

As part of the collaboration the parties will explore several strategic initiatives:

Rock Tech will supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide from its Guben converter to Ronbay's European CAM operations, including its newly acquired plant in Konin, Poland.

Ronbay will support Rock Tech by introducing experienced engineering and construction partners to facilitate the construction and ramp-up of the Guben facility and also explore potential joint investment opportunities.

The parties will also collaborate on market development, including supporting Ronbay's European offtake commitments and customer acquisition efforts in the battery and automotive sectors.

Consequentially, Ronbay offers direct support, including technical resources and potential investment, to ensure a rapid continuation of Rock Tech’s converter development in Guben, Germany. With Rock Tech's Guben Converter located at the German-Polish border and Ronbay's CAM facility in Poland this strategic partnership covers an important part of the local battery production as Europe accelerates its transition to sustainable energy storage and electric mobility.

The Guben lithium converter is a pioneering facility in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. This plant is set to become Europe's first commercial lithium hydroxide refinery, aiming to produce 24,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually—enough to supply over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO of Rock Tech Lithium, said: "Ronbay's interest in sourcing lithium locally produced in Europe is a clear signal of strategic alignment. This partnership will act as a flywheel, accelerating and amplifying our shared commitment to building a resilient battery value chain in Europe. With Ronbay's technical expertise and local CAM operations in Europe, we enhance our ability to fast-track execution and scale operations with greater efficiency."

Ronbay issued an official statement: “Ronbay's European Project marks a pivotal step in our global strategy. Our partnership with Rock Tech will accelerate the localization of raw materials for the project and further strengthening our presence in the European market. The agreement provides a framework for both companies to negotiate binding legal agreements in due course. The collaboration is grounded in principles of mutual support, technological synergy, and a shared goal of enabling the transition to a clean energy future.”

More information is posted on www.RocktechLithium.com/de/.