Rock Tech breaks ground for fist lithium converter in Germany

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK; OTC: RCKTF) has broken ground for the construction of a lithium conversion plant in Germany. This is the first plant of its kind in that country, and it creates an entire battery value chain in the region.

The plant, in Guben, Germany, will produce its first lithium hydroxide in 2025. Commercial rate of production should be reached early in 2026. The plant is considered the most advanced of its kind in Europe when it begins producing battery-grade lithium hydroxide from lithium-bearing hard rock material.

Mercedes-Benz is a partner in the undertaking. It is positioned to take advantage of changes in its supply chains as consumers buy increasing numbers of electric vehicles.

"Our Guben converter is spearheading the lithium refining industry in Europe. We focus on zero-waste, sustainable processing and strategic partnerships. As a Canadian-German company we are building bridges and opportunities across the Atlantic and further to Australia, the world largest global lithium spodumene producer," Rock Tech's chief executive Dirk Harbecke said.

Rock Tech will source raw material from its wholly owned Georgia Lake spodumene project near Thunder Bay, Ont. A feasibility study was released last November. The plant is expected to produce 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year. In the future, the company will also source raw material from recycled lithium-ion batteries.

