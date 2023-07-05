Rock Tech reports positive results at its Thunder Bay lithium project

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF; FWB: RJIB; WKN: A1XF0V) says its assay results from its 2023 winter drill program at the Georgia Lake lithium project near Thunder Bay, Ont., are positive. The completed step-out drilling aims to support the expansion of known pegmatite zones at the main zone north (MZN) and McVittie deposits.

Rock Tech completed 17 exploration holes for a total of 3,676 meters in January, and has received assay results for ten holes drilled around MZN and seven holes drilled at McVittie.

Robert MacDonald, general manager of the Georgia Lake project said, "Rock Tech is pleased to have been able to follow up on our 2021-22 drill results from the MZN and past results from McVittie. Positive results obtained further support the strength of the deposits and extends our understanding of the known pegmatites."

Highlights of assay results from the ten holes at MZN include 4m at 1.1% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) starting from 162.3m, and 7.7m at 0.71% Li 2 O starting from 59.6m. Assay results from the seven holes drilled at McVittie include 6.4m at 0.93% Li 2 O starting from 107.4m.

Rock Tech intends to increase mineral resources at Georgia Lake Project during 2023 and 2024 through a set of phased exploration programs, with the first phase being the completion of the winter drill program at MZN and McVittie.

For more information visit www.RockTechLithium.com.