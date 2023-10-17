Rockridge drills good grades west of Main zone at Raney gold project near Timmins

Rockridge Resources (TSXV:ROCK; OTCQB:RRRLF) has drilled new assays of drill core from its 100%-owned Raney gold project southwest of Timmins, Ont. Hole 22 hit a new exploration target at depth and returned some of the highest-grade gold at depth.

A total of eight holes were completed, and assays have been returned for the first four. Here are the highlights:

Hole RN 23-22 returned 2.4 g/t gold over 7.5 metres starting at 249 metres, including 11.7 g/t gold over 1 metre from 251 metres.

Hole RN 23-22 also returned 1.01 g/t gold over 7.5 metres starting at 177 metres, including 4.02 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from 178 metres.

Hole RN 23-21 returned 1.5 g/t gold over 4.5 metres from 145.5 metres as well as 1.2 g/t gold over 2.5 metres start at 160 metres.

Rockridge CEO Jon Wiesblatt, said, “Drill hole RN 23-22 is noteworthy as it illustrates the discovery potential at depth with some of the strongest mineralization at the end of the hole. The project hosts robust discovery upside potential and warrants more drilling to continue testing and delineating these zones of gold mineralization. As we await the results from the final drill holes, we are planning a follow-up phase of exploration this winter at the road-accessible Raney project.”

Rockridge acquired the Raney gold project in 2020, drilling a best grade of 27.9 g/t gold over 6 metres near 100 metres downhole that year. The property was explored beginning in the early 1970s, but historical drilling focused on near-surface gold mineralization. The property is underlain by mafic volcanics to the north, and felsic to intermediate volcaniclastics to the south. The felsic volcaniclastics are host to the gold zones.

More about the Raney project is posted with the corporate presentation on www.RockridgeResourcesLtd.com.