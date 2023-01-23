Royal Canadian Mint takes home two coin of the year awards

The Royal Canadian Mint won Coin of the Year awards in two of the 10 categories in which the award is given.

The 2021 $20 fine silver coin, black and gold, The Grey Wolf was named "Best Crown", while the Mint's first coloured 10-cent circulation coin issued in 2021 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose was crowned "Best Circulation" coin.

Artist Claude Thivierge designed the Grey Wolf coin and Yves Bérubé is credited with the Bluenose's 100th anniversary dime.

"The Mint is passionate about finding new ways to showcase Canada on coins that represent the highest levels of craftsmanship, design and innovation," said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

"To win not only one, but two Coin of the Year awards in the same year is an amazing recognition that our coins are indeed best-in-class, and admired by collectors around the world," Lemay said.

The annual Coin of the Year competition receives nominations from an international consortium of mint representatives and numismatists. The judging is conducted by an international panel of the world's leading mint officials, medallists, journalists, central bank and museum officials. The winners were selected from among 100 finalists spanning 10 categories.

For more information, visit www.Mint.ca.