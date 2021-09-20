SafeSight transforms mine rescue with drone

SafeSight is released a new, innovative drone solution to support the transformation of emergency response and mine rescue underground and on surface last week at MINExpo in Las Vegas.

The SafeScout emergency response drone (ERD) is designed to quickly provide first responders critical information to make life saving decisions and keep people safe.

The ERD allows rescue crews to rapidly deploy and gather high definition video of an incident or rescue situation. The collected video intelligence is available immediately to rescue crews and shareable with experts on surface.

“Rescue or recovery is a fundamental decision point for any emergency or mine rescue response team. The ERD is a specific drone solution to support a dramatically improved response while keeping rescue crews safe,” said SafeSight’s lead underground aviator Isaac Paul.

The SafeScout-ERD meets these rescue fundamentals:

● Small and light and fitting into a custom backpack, the ERD is an easy grab and go execution for Rescue crews who are already heavily loaded with response equipment.

● Plug and play launch capability for quick and easy deployment.

● Critical situation and logistical data can be gathered to support decision making at the incident and in collaboration with surface support.

● Ease of use, hover capability minimizes the level of expertise of the operator and supports operational success and data gathering.

The SafeScout ERD was developed using SafeSight’s underground inspection drone and insights from mining safety experts. It is intended to be the best and affordable solution for every mine.

In a release, Dave Poulin, Newmont Porcupine’s emergency response specialist, said: “We were very pleased collaborating with SafeSight’s innovations team to deploy solutions that are designed with safety in mind. They provided critical and practical operational information to our responders to ensure they can perform their activities without having to place themselves in harm’s way.”

Pleased with the accomplishment, Mike Campigotto, SafeSight’s President stated “the ERD is a powerful asset and a big step in supporting mine safety leadership and mine rescue responders. We believe this will become a critical component of the mine rescue and mine safety tool kit.”

SafeSight continues to support the digital transformation in mining through innovation and continuous improvements. SafeSight’s ERD is now shipping globally.

See the SafeScout ERD in action at www.SafeSightXP.com.