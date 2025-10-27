Sandvik kicks off ground‑support digitalization at IMARC 2025

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 27, 2025 At 7:39 pm
Pull tests play a critical role in mining safety. The new pull test module simplifies the workflow, boosting efficiency while strengthening safety measures.

A unified reporting framework gives customers a central repository of pull test results across all sites. Users can group and filter records, view detailed load–displacement charts, and attach comments and photos to specific reports.

When a measuring device comes online, data uploads automatically, cutting response times to potential risks by as much as two days versus older methods. The module also issues real‑time alerts and interactive safety warnings to accelerate responses and improve overall mine safety.

Christian Reich, global head of digital products and services ground support at Sandvik, said: “The Pull Test Module is the first step in our Digital Ground Support Platform, delivering greater efficiency and safety in mining operations. We’re excited to unveil this solution at IMARC 2025 and demonstrate how it supports the digitalization of mining.”

Planned future modules will address bolt capacity, seismic analysis and rock mass monitoring, equipping operators with advanced analytics to make mining safer, more efficient and more productive.

More information is posted on www.mining.sandvik/en/

