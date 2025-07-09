Sandvik to deliver loaders, trucks for Oyu Tolgoi underground ramp-up

As Oyu Tolgoi ramps up its underground operations, Sandvik Mining will supply 17 loaders and two trucks to support the copper-gold mine in Mongolia’s South Gobi Desert.

The company will deliver eight Toro LH410 loaders, seven Toro LH515i loaders, two Toro LH517i loaders, and two Toro TH551i trucks. Sandvik plans to begin deliveries in October 2025 and complete them by November 2026.

One of the world’s largest known copper-gold deposits, Oyu Tolgoi sees Rio Tinto owning 66 percent of the operation, while the Government of Mongolia holds the remaining 34 percent. The mine began open-pit operations in 2011 and started sustainable underground production in March 2023.

With open-pit and underground block cave operations, Oyu Tolgoi is scaling up production to become the world’s fourth-largest copper mine. The operation expects to produce an average of about 500,000 tonnes of copper annually from 2028 to 2036.

Steffan Herselman, general manager of underground operations at Oyu Tolgoi, said: “The underground development of Oyu Tolgoi plays a vital role in global copper supply towards greater decarbonization and electrification. Though continued positive results with our ongoing trials of Sandvik battery-electric vehicles are taking place, until we are operationally ready and have the required infrastructure to support a BEV fleet, the need to invest in proven, conventional underground load and haul technology is required for the ramp up.”

Sandvik is the sole supplier of loaders and trucks at Oyu Tolgoi. The mine currently operates a fleet of 58 Sandvik loaders, trucks, and bolters.

Sandvik loaders and trucks have consistently delivered industry-leading performance for Oyu Tolgoi. They combine powerful, reliable operation with minimal downtime, delivering cost efficiency and helping to maintain peak productivity even in demanding conditions.

