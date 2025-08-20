Sandvik to supply 32-unit underground equipment fleet to JCHX for Botswana copper mine

JCHX Mining Management, a global Chinese mining contractor, has selected Sandvik Mining to supply a 32-unit underground equipment fleet at MMG’s Khoemacau copper mine (KCM) in Botswana.

The order includes 12 Toro TH663i trucks, 10 Toro LH621i loaders, eight Sandvik DD422i development drills, one Sandvik DL432i longhole drill, and one Sandvik Rhino 100 raise borer. Deliveries will continue through the second quarter of 2026.

The contract also includes remote monitoring service, providing critical information to improve fleet performance.

Located in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt, Khoemacau copper mine is a major underground operation with significant expansion underway. Since acquiring the mine in March 2024, operator MMG has advanced plans to increase annual copper production from current levels to 60,000 tonnes within two years, leveraging the existing 3.7 million t/y process plant and targeting higher grade zones through improved mine access and flexibility.

Longer term, MMG aims to increase total output to 130,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate per year by constructing a new 4.5 million t/y process plant, expanding zone 5 production, and developing nearby deposits. Early works for the expansion project have commenced, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and first concentrate anticipated in 2028.

“We’re proud to partner with Sandvik for this important contract,” said Xiancheng Wang,chair of JCHX Mining. “Sandvik’s reputation for high-performance equipment and strong aftermarket support was key in our decision. This fleet will play a vital role in helping us deliver operational excellence and meet the ambitious production targets set for the Khoemacau site.”

“Our advanced underground technologies and digital solutions will help enable efficiency and performance as the site ramps up production in the coming years,” said Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining.

For information on all of Sandvik’s underground vehicles, visit www.Mining.Sandvik.com.