Sandvik to supply its largest-ever BEV fleet to South32

Globally diversified miner South32 has selected Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions to supply 22 battery-electric vehicles as part of a 42-unit underground equipment fleet for its greenfield Hermosa critical minerals project in Arizona. The company expects that deliveries will begin in Q4 2026 and continue through 2030.

Sandvik’s largest-ever BEV fleet order, which was booked in Q2 2025, includes six Sandvik DS412iE bolters, five Sandvik DD422iE development drills, four Sandvik DL422iE longhole drills, four Toro LH518iB loaders and three Toro TH665iB trucks. The South32 order also includes 20 units of conventional equipment: five Toro TH551i trucks, five Sandvik DS422i cable bolters, four Toro TH663i trucks, four Toro LH517i loaders and two Sandvik DU412i longhole drills. Several of the conventional units ordered may ultimately be manufactured and delivered as BEVs.

Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, said: “We’re proud that Sandvik BEVs will help contribute to an increased supply of critical minerals, supporting the continued electrification of society and global green transition. Lower fuel expenses and maintenance costs coupled with longer equipment lifespan will enable a more efficient, economical and sustainable mining operation at Hermosa.”

With Hermosa, South32 is expected to become a globally significant producer of critical minerals vital to a low-carbon future. The polymetallic underground development project is in a historic mining district in southern Arizona’s Patagonia Mountains, about 80 km southeast of Tucson and less than 20 km north of the US-Mexico border. It is currently the only advanced US mine development project that could produce two federally designated critical minerals essential for powering a clean energy future, manganese and zinc.

South32 is developing Hermosa’s zinc-lead-silver deposit to be a multi-decade operation with first production expected in 2027. South32 is designing Hermosa to be its first ‘next generation mine,’ harnessing automation and technology to drive efficiencies, minimize environmental impact and ultimately to target a carbon-neutral operation in line with the miner’s goal of achieving net zero operational carbon emissions.

Risner added: “Technology and innovation play an essential role in helping to improve safety and performance and reduce our emissions. We’re committed to sustainable development of the resources at Hermosa, which we’re designing as a small footprint underground mine with dry-stack tailings and reduced water consumption to minimize environmental impact. A battery-electric underground equipment fleet supports our ambition for Hermosa to set a new standard for sustainable mining. Sandvik BEVs will meet our safety, reliability, range and capability requirements.”

