Sandvik unveils all‑electric Commando drill rig

The Commando DC310RiE at a construction site. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik has announced its new Commando DC310RiE all-electric top hammer surface drill rig to reduce emissions on urban and regulated work sites.

The product is the company’s first electric hammer drill surface rig, designed as an alternative to its diesel-powered products. The rig is powered directly through a cable connection with optional battery tramming available to provide flexibility.

Eva-Leena Varpe, the product manager of surface drilling at Sandvik, said its field trials show the penetration rates of the new electric rig are on par with traditional diesel equipment, with performance meeting expectations. “The electric powertrain simply lets operators focus on the drilling,” added Varpe.

Sandvik also highlighted noise restrictions, which it called an increasingly important issue. Electric rigs are substantially quieter than traditional diesel solutions. The Commando also includes an optional add-on called NoiseShield, which the company said is designed for worksites with sound-related requirements.

This new product announcement comes as Nordic countries currently transition to zero-emission construction sites.