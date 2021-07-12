Sayona raises A$50M for Quebec lithium acquisition

Australian-listed Sayona Mining (AXE: SYA; OTC: DMNXF) has raised A$50 million ($46.7 million) though a recent equity offering. The company plans to […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 12, 2021 At 2:58 pm
Site of the Authier lithium project near Val d’Or, Que.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Australian-listed Sayona Mining (AXE: SYA; OTC: DMNXF) has raised A$50 million ($46.7 million) though a recent equity offering. The company plans to use the net proceeds toward the acquisition of North American Lithium. The 60 million shares were priced at A$0.075 each, and the offering was oversubscribed.

Sayona has made a bid to acquire North American Lithium (NAL) and its Authier lithium carbonate project in Quebec. The former mine 60 km north of Val d’Or has proven and probable reserves of 17.1 million tonnes grading 0.94% lithium oxide. The U.S. Atomic Agency bought 3,800 tonnes of lithium carbonate from 1955 to 1965 from a former operator at the site. Production restarted in 2017, but NAL sought creditor protection in February 2019.

More information is posted at www.SayonaMining.com.au.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 14 2021 - Jul 15 2021
Physical Conference – Automotive Lightweight Materials USA 2021
Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American Artificial Lift 2021
Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American REFRAC WELLS 2021
Aug 06 2021 - Aug 06 2021
Physical Conference – North American Liquids-Rich Basins 2021

Related Posts