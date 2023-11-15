Science North, CIM collaborate to bring digital mining game to Canadian classrooms

Thanks to Science North and the Canadian Institute for Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), youth across the country can now explore the world of modern mining via a new digital game.

The game - Mine Evolution - officially launched on Thursday morning at Dynamic Earth in Greater Sudbury, Ont. The project is the culmination of years of collaboration between Science North, CIM, as well as Wahnapitae First Nation.

Mine Evolution takes players into a virtual world where they can collect Earth’s treasures to build mines and upgrade technology all while learning about the important role mining plays in Canada’s green future.

The game, which was developed by D&D Skunkworks, allows players to harness the power of solar, wind, and hydro energy to improve their mine and build up the surrounding in-game community.

As the game progresses, players earn financial, social, and environmental credits which they can use to grow their operation and become a mining legend. Throughout the game, alerts and helpful tips will appear to make sure that proper mining practices are being followed. The game comes equipped with data and images from real Canadian mining professionals who have contributed to the game’s authenticity and content.

Mine Evolution was created to increase awareness of the essential contribution mining makes to society. As the mining industry continues to evolve, Science North and CIM want to ensure the next generation understands the influence mining has and how essential of a role it has in building a greener and more sustainable future, a joint statement said.

In an interview with CBC, Science North CEO Ashley Larose said that "a video format is a useful way to try to engage with a younger demographic, all while widening the reach the project has beyond Northern Ontario."

"Through this game we'll reach more than a million people across the country," she added.

Science North is a leader among science centres in providing educational and entertaining science experiences, and CIM is a trusted authority and collective source for advancing mineral industry knowledge.

Together, both organizations hope to highlight the essential contributions mining makes to society, the breadth of careers in the mining sector, and the essential role mining plays in building a greener and more sustainable future.

Mine Evolution is part of Science North’s Go Deeper project. Go Deeper is a comprehensive project aimed at engaging Northern Ontarians and Canadians in modern mining and critical minerals.

In addition to the game, complementary bilingual resources have been developed for educators to use, including curriculum links, lesson plans, and activities. Mine Evolution is free to play in English or French on computers and mobile devices.

Users can download the game so it can be played with or without an internet connection. To download, click here.

