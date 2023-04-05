Scooptram ST18 SG is Epiroc’s most powerful loader yet

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 5, 2023 At 1:56 pm
Epiroc’s Scooptram ST18 SG has an 18 tonne capacity. Epiroc image

Scooptram ST18 SG is Epiroc’s answer to the rising demand for large segment loaders in underground operations as well as the need to reduce greenhouse gases from the mining industry. The loader features up to 50% higher installed battery capacity compared to other manufactuerers, resulting in longer autonomy with fewer stops for charging or battery swapping. The high-energy-density battery features both active and passive safety systems. 

Scooptram ST18 SG utilizes a second-generation battery-electric drivetrain, proven in the field by the Scooptram ST14 SG. The electric drivetrain provides outstanding acceleration, manoeuvrability, and responsiveness for the operator. The 18-tonne loader is part of Epiroc’s Smart and Green series (SG), combining battery-electric drive with the company’s rig control system. It is prepared for 6th Sense functionality such as automation and remote control. 

The first of these machines will be delivered to Boliden’s developing Rävliden mine in Sweden. 

“With the Scooptram ST18 SG, we’re bringing our leading zero-emission technology to large-size underground mines. This is an important step in our ambition to drive the industry forward, to a more sustainable, productive, and safer future“ said Sarah Hoffman, VP sales and marketing at the underground division. 

