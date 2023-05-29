Sedgman wins engineering contract for Eskay Creek gold project

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 29, 2023 At 1:36 pm
The Eskay Creek camp in northwest British Columbia. Skeena Resources photo

Sedgman has been selected to deliver the basic engineering and feasibility study update for the Eskay Creek revitalization project (former gold and silver mine) in northwest British Columbia. As part of the work Sedgman will support Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; NYSE:SKE) to further optimize the overall project outcome which involves flowsheet and site plan review.

“We are excited to be working with Skeena Resources. With an experienced team, we’ll be drawing on our extensive knowledge in feasibility studies, engineering design, procurement, and longstanding project delivery and operations capability to support this project and we look forward to working with Skeena Resources on this project in British Columbia,” Sedgman vice-president, North America Carolyn Hillard said.

Eskay Creek was once the highest-grade gold mine in the world. It produced about 3.3 million oz. of gold and 160 million oz. of silver from ore grading 45 g/t gold and 2.224 g/t silver.

Skeena plans to develop a new open pit mine with average annual production of 352,000 oz. gold-equivalent over nine years. The proven and probable reserves are 29.9 million tonnes grading 2.99 g/t gold and 79 g/t silver (4.00 g/t gold-equivalent). In terms of contained metal, the is 2.98 million oz. of gold and 75.5 million oz. of silver, or 3.85 million oz. gold-equivalent.

