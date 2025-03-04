Seequent unveils new platform for better geoscience collaboration and data management at PDAC

Seequent - a company specializing in geoscience analysis, modelling, and collaborative technologies – introduced Seequent Evo, a powerful cloud-based platform designed to help Seequent users, and the broader geoscience community, collaborate and manage data centrally for faster, smarter decision-making. Seequent’s parent company is Bentley Systems. Alongside Evo, Seequent also announced two new Evo applications, Driver and BlockSync.

Seequent introduced the new product at PDAC 2025 in Toronto. Seequent is located at booth #829.

Seequent sources said that Seequent Evo will provide a stronger foundation for integrated workflows, bringing together geoscience data from both Seequent and third-party applications into a single, accessible source. By centralizing data—regardless of its origin or application—Evo ensures users can effortlessly share data with colleagues, draw valuable insights from past projects, and work with the most up-to-date information. With cross-platform connectivity, Evo will unlock the full potential of geoscience data—allowing companies to draw better insights, improving efficiency, and saving time and resources. Evo’s geospatial search incorporates the capabilities of Cesium, also part of Seequent’s parent company, Bently Systems.

Graham Grant, CEO, Seequent, said: “Our vision for Seequent Evo is to unite disconnected teams and data, creating an open platform that is also the foundation for new mining innovations. Breaking down silos unlocks the full potential of underutilised data and empowers organisations to make faster, better-informed decisions that drive their success. Evo delivers new, bespoke mining applications that work seamlessly with the applications our users are already using for mine planning and operations. Evo isn’t just a platform - it’s about sparking fresh ideas and transforming how geoscientists work. It represents our long-term commitment to geoscience, and what our users will experience in 2025 is only the beginning. We look forward to seeing the innovations our users build on top of Evo.”

The launch of Evo comes at a critical time for industries reliant on geoscience data, particularly in mining. To service pressing global demand for critical minerals, the industry needs to find new ways to work faster and more efficiently. Adding to this challenge is the critical shortage of geologists, making it more crucial than ever to empower and optimise the capabilities of the geologists to the fullest. Mining operations rely on accurate geoscience data to guide exploration, optimise resource extraction, and minimise environmental impacts. Yet, managing, standardising, and analysing vast, dispersed datasets remains a significant challenge. Evo addresses these complexities by seamlessly integrating subsurface teams and data, providing a unified platform to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and drive more efficient decision-making.

This consolidation of geoscience data into one repository opens the opportunity for future innovation. Evo offers open APIs and will enable opt-in AI and machine learning functionality as well as the opportunity to build custom applications and integrations. Evo enhances the capabilities of Seequent’s desktop solutions, like Leapfrog, and extends them to harness the power of the cloud. This can make complex calculations run faster and enables larger data sets. One example is the ability to easily access estimation tools like conditional simulation.

According to Seequent, its software is trusted by eight of the world’s ten largest mining companies, along with thousands of major, mid-tiers, and junior miners across the mining lifecycle and around the globe.

Winsome Resources is a global lithium explorer and developer with major projects in Quebec and one of a small group of Seequent users collaborating with Seequent on Evo as part of a limited availability programme. Holly Zhu, exploration geologist at Winsome Resources, said: “Seequent Evo has streamlined our processes and improved workflow efficiency. Centralising data in the Seequent cloud reduces data loss and errors, providing access to the latest information. Sharing data across regions keeps everyone aligned.”

More information is posted on www.Seequent.com.