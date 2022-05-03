SKRR continues to cut widespread gold mineralization at Olson project

Saskatchewan-focused precious metals explorer SKRR Exploration (TSXV: SKRR; OTC: SKKRF) has received results from the 10-hole, 1,867-metre drill program recently completed on the Olson project. The property area covers 11,219 hectares located within the Trans Hudson Corridor, located about 20 km northwest of Deschambault Lake, and 80 km south of SSR Mining's Seabee gold operation.

The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, 2,981-metre drill program completed in fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1,674-metre diamond drill program completed in winter 2021. Both programs were successful in intersecting significant gold mineralization, extending known mineralized trends at the Olson and Sisken zones, as well as defining newly discovered gold mineralization at the Point, Jena, Ackbar and Michael's Lake zones.

Drilling at Michael's Lake has demonstrated the potential for broad mineralized zones, highlighted by an intercept of 50.4 metres at 0.56 g/t gold, which, according to SKRR chairman and chief geologist Ross McElroy, indicated "the large and robust scale of gold mineralization at Olson."

At the Olson zone, step-out holes (8.1 metres at1.62 g/t gold, including 0.9 metre at 5.64 g/t gold) showed continuity of mineralized shear veins along strike and down-dip of previous intersections. This zone remains open in all directions.

Drilling at Ackbar Lake focused on extending gold mineralization first discovered in 2021, resulting in significant intersections of 6.8 metres 0.95 g/t gold, including 1.0 metre at 1.97 g/t gold. This confirmed the strike-length continuity of mineralization from the discovery hole for over 100 metres.

"The presence of consistent high-grade gold mineralization identified at the Olson zone and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization discovered at the Point, Ackbar and Michael Lake zones confirms the overall potential of the Olson project and the widespread presence of gold mineralization on the property," president and CEO Tim Termuende commented on the 2022 drill results.

The Olson property is considered to be significantly underexplored, with as many as 29 known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike. The project was previously drilled in 2008. The company current has an option to earn up to an 75% interest in the project from Eagle Plains Resources.

More details on SKRR's projects can be found at www.skrr.ca.