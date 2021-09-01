SmithCo to unveil hydraulic side dump trailer in Las Vegas

SmithCo Side Dump Trailers, the industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, will display the first mining side dump trailer to feature a fully dedicated hydraulic suspension system at MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas, Sept. 13-15.

The patented Simard suspension system allows for easier navigation of mine roads with no air freeze-up issues in Arctic conditions. This tractor-trailer combo is more efficient and more cost effective than conventional units, improving the feasibility of satellite mines.

