SMS Equipment celebrates 15 successful years

In 2008, three Canadian heavy equipment companies joined forces to bring multiple industry segments together under one roof. SMS Equipment was born out of a vision to serve customers more efficiently and effectively, coast-to-coast. Now, as the company celebrates its 15th anniversary, SMS Equipment is recognized as one of the top heavy equipment dealers in the country and the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally.

“We’re extremely proud of the entrepreneurial mindset and customer-first philosophy that have driven our company’s growth for the past 15 years,” says SMS Equipment president and CEO Robin Heard. “While our name is still relatively new on the industry landscape, we draw from a rich history of heavy equipment expertise that fuels our passion for innovation.”

SMS Equipment was formed by the merger of three leading equipment companies: Federal Equipment, Coneco Equipment and Transwest Mining Systems. With a combined 120 years in the business, they became a one-stop supplier of equipment and support services for customers in the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. In the years that followed, SMS Equipment grew both in size and geographical footprint across Canada and Alaska, including a Komatsu-certified remanufacturing centre in Acheson, Alta. Today, the company serves clients with more than 2,600 employees at 42 locations from Anchorage, Alaska, to Paradise, Nfld.

As SMS Equipment recognizes its past achievements, it also focuses on the years ahead, says Heard.

“Innovations like intelligent machine control, autonomous equipment,S and tele-remote operations are just the start of how we’re helping our customers improve their productivity and gain a competitive edge,” he says. “As our customers’ needs evolve in areas like efficiency, safety, human resources, and decarbonization, our people are there, pushing the boundaries of technology to find great solutions.”

In celebration of its anniversary in 2023, SMS Equipment created a series of unique employee, customer and branch activations. Acclaimed Canadian country music artist Brett Kissel headlined an outdoor festival at the company’s Acheson headquarters for more than 1,200 guests, and customers and employees attended additional VIP concert experiences along Kissel’s Canadian tour. SMS Equipment branches also accessed special anniversary funding to create memorable experiences within their local communities.

For more information on SMS Equipment, visit SMSEquipment.com.