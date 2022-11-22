SNC-Lavalin, Indigenous partnership to support socio-economic growth

SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has announced the launch of Indigenous E3 (IE3), a special purpose limited partnership formed between SNC-Lavalin and Indigenous Community and Engagement (ICE), a firm in Indigenous stakeholder engagement that specializes in developing reconciliation-rooted approaches to advance Indigenous socio-economic development in Canada.

According to the firm, the "E3" refers to "earth, environmental and engineering," and according to the firm, IE3 will work to identify and deliver projects that support Indigenous advancement and long-term prosperity.

The firm aims to enable Indigenous communities to access SNC-Lavalin's capabilities on projects that include Indigenous ownership set-asides for bidders, while also strengthening SNC-Lavalin's ability to win and deliver Indigenous-endorsed projects where ownership considerations are not a requirement, but where the expertise of an Indigenous engagement firm will be materially additive to the company's ability to win and execute work for Canada's Indigenous peoples.

"When I signed SNC-Lavalin's commitment to Indigenous peoples in 2020, it was with the full intention of embedding those principles into everything we do," commented Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

"As stewards of the natural and built environment, we can engineer better lives, and greater prosperity for people around the world. That includes for Indigenous communities, where we are undertaking a broad-based effort to increase collaboration and partnering on initiatives like Indigenous E3 to create generational prosperity," Edwards said.

For more information visit www.snclavalin.com.