‘Software alone won’t deliver it’: Glencore says most flotation isn’t AI‑ready

Chris Anderson, the principal metallurgist at Glencore Technology. Credit: Glencore Technology

While AI discussions in mining often focus on software, Glencore Technology says the bottleneck is the underlying data.

Conventional flotation circuits are slow, complex and difficult for algorithms to interpret, the company said. The Jameson Cell, with its short residence time and simplified layout, provides rapid feedback and supports direct measurement of grade and recovery — conditions the company says are essential for AI‑driven optimization.

“AI has enormous potential for mineral processing, but software alone won't deliver it,” said Chris Anderson, the principal metallurgist at Glencore Technology. “The advantage of the Jameson Cell is its simplicity,” he added.

The company said the Jameson Cell’s ability to integrate direct measurement tools is key. With online grade analyzers, flow meters, densitometers, particle size sensors and automated samplers, data from live readings is more readily available, reducing the reliance on inference.

“If the industry wants to realize the full potential of AI, we first need to move beyond conventional flotation thinking. Simplicity is key. The decisions made during circuit design today will determine how effectively operations can use AI tomorrow,” said Anderson.

AI adoption in mineral processing is still in early stages, with most sites experimenting at the margins rather than overhauling core circuits. Glencore maintains that design choices made today will shape how easily plants can deploy automation in the future.