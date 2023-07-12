SPC Nickel cuts 7.8 metres 2.48% Ni and 0.64% Cu at West Graham near Sudbury

SPC Nickel (TSXV: SPC) is reporting the last 11 drill holes out of 27 drill holes completed in the first phase of its drilling program at the West Graham project near Sudbury, Ont.

The best intersections from phase one include 2.48% nickel and 0.64% copper over 7.80 metres at WG-23-26, and 1.71% nickel and 0.46% copper over 20 metres at WG-23-42. Hole WG-23-043 intersected a thick zone of nickel and copper mineralization grading 0.46% nickel and 0.36% copper over 68 metres from 212 to 280 metres. This includes a higher-grade section that returned 0.94% nickel and 0.68% copper over 9.00 metres from 266 to 275 metres.

A total of 9,050 metres in 38 holes have so far been completed on West Graham since drilling began in early March. The phase one program consisted of 5,338 metres in 27 holes and was completed in late May while a total of 3,696 metres in 11 holes have been completed from the ongoing phase two program.

SPC Nickel CEO and president Grant Mourre said, “Our drill program continues to support our positive outlook for the West Graham project. The Phase 1 program has achieved its goal of confirming and expanding the zone of nickel and copper mineralization a further 200 metres to the west of the previously defined extent of the resource model."

The company says activities at West Graham are progressing as planned and SPC Nickel intends to deliver a combined mineral resource estimate by the end of 2023.

For more information on this project, visit www.SPCNickel.com.